Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty starrer Border 2 has gained the success tag at the box office. Made on a budget of 275 crore, Anurag Singh’s directorial has gone way past the 350 crore mark in India alone. But how has it performed compared to the last Republic Day release in Bollywood? Scroll below for an exciting report!

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 29

The epic war action drama was already competing against Mardaani 3, O’Romeo, Tu Yaa Main, and Vadh 2. Now, Do Deewane Seher Mein and Assi have also joined the box office battle. According to estimates, Border 2 raked in 30 lakh on day 29. It saw a 45% drop compared to 55 lakh garnered on the previous day.

The overall earnings in India have surged to 357.99 crore net. Border 2 has registered returns of 82.99 crore at the box office, gaining the plus verdict.

Here is the detailed breakdown at the Indian box office (net collection):

Week 1: 244.97 crore

Week 2: 78.92 crore

Week 3: 26.45 crore

Week 4: 7.35 crore

Day 29: 30 lakh

Total – 357.99 crore

Border 2 vs Republic Day 2025 release

On Republic Day 2025, Akshay Kumar, along with Veer Pahariya, Nimrat Kaur, and Sara Ali Khan, arrived with the war drama Sky Force. It was, unfortunately, a losing affair, with a lifetime collection of 134.93 crore against a budget of 150 crore in India.

In comparison, Sunny Deol and his gang have accumulated 165% higher collection in only 29 days. It will enjoy another weekend boost before concluding its box office journey. Indeed, a big win for Bollywood, finally securing a Republic Day success three years after Pathaan (2023).

Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 28 Summary

Budget: 275 crore

India net: 357.99 crore*

ROI: 82.99 crore

ROI%: 30%

India gross: 422.42 crore

Overseas gross: 56.8 crore

Worldwide gross: 479.22 crore

Verdict: Plus

*Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

