Sunny Deol starrer Border 2 is maintaining a good hold despite strong competition. It is nearing the end of its box-office run but has accumulated a respectable total. Scroll below for the latest collection, profits, and other updates after 4 weeks.

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 28

It is commendable how Varun Dhawan co-starrer is maintaining a stable hold, despite the congested ticket windows. According to estimates, Border 2 earned 55 lakh on day 28. It has started facing competition from Do Deewane Seher Mein and Assi today, so it is now to be seen whether footfalls are impacted.

The fourth-week total has concluded at 7.35 crore, a 20% drop from last week. week. The overall box office collection in India has reached 357.69 crore net. Including GST, the gross total comes to 422.07 crore.

Here is the detailed breakdown at the Indian box office (net collection):

Week 1: 244.97 crore

Week 2: 78.92 crore

Week 3: 26.45 crore

Week 4: 7.35 crore

Total – 357.69 crore

Border 2 Budget & Profits

Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty starrer is reportedly mounted on a budget of 275 crore. In four weeks, Border 2 has accumulated returns of 82.69 crore. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI lands at 30%. It is a box office success, but will not be able to gain the hit verdict. The epic war-action drama is also the only profitable film in Bollywood so far in 2026.

Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 28 Summary

Budget: 275 crore

India net: 357.69 crore*

ROI: 82.69 crore

ROI%: 30%

India gross: 422.07 crore

Overseas gross: 56.8 crore

Worldwide gross: 478.87 crore

Verdict: Plus

*Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

