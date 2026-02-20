Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur led Do Deewane Seher Mein has released in theatres today. The response to the official trailer was good, and all eyes are on whether it can emerge as the next big romantic grosser in Bollywood. Currently, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s production is on track to enter the top 5 openers of 2026. Scroll below for the day 1 box office prediction!

Do Deewane Seher Mein Day 1 Advance Booking (Final)

According to the final update, Do Deewane Seher Mein registered a final advance booking of 84.75 lakh gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 1. It sold around 32K tickets across over 2.9K shows nationwide. The Hindi romantic drama will be competing against Border 2, Mardaani 3, O’Romeo, and other releases. Considering the congested ticket windows, the response has been fair.

Gives tough fight to O’Romeo during morning occupancy!

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur starrer witnessed occupancy of 5.77% during the morning shows on day 1. Word of mouth has been favorable, so footfall will improve during the evening and night shows. Despite the niche theme, it gave a tough fight to Shahid Kapoor’s romantic action thriller, O’Romeo, which registered a 5.90% morning admissions today.

Do Deewane Seher Mein Box Office Day 1 Prediction

Going by the current trends, Siddhant Chaturvei and Mrunal Thakur’s Do Deewane Seher Mein will open in the 1.5-3 crore range on day 1. It will target urban centres, where reviews have been positive so far.

Ravi Udyawar’s directorial is confirmed to enter the top 5 Bollywood openers of 2026, surpassing Happy Patel (1.25 crore).

Check out the top 10 Bollywood openers of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Border 2: 32.1 crore O’Romeo: 9.01 crore Ikkis: 7.28 crore Mardaani 3: 4 crore Happy Patel: 1.25 crore Rahu Ketu: 1 crore Tu Yaa Main: 55 lakh Vadh 2: 50 lakh Mayasabha: 12 lakh

