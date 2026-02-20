Taapsee Pannu led courtroom drama, Assi, has made its way to theatres today. Unfortunately, the pre-release buzz wasn’t upto the mark for Anubhav Sinha’s directorial, so an underwhelming opening is on the cards. Scroll below for the day 1 box office prediction!

Assi Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (Final)

According to the final update, Assi registered advance booking worth 59.83 lakh gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 1. It sold a little over 25K tickets nationwide, despite being showcased on over 3K screens. Maharashtra remained the best-performing circuit, followed by Delhi-NCR. The other states received a lukewarm response.

The situation has gotten further worrisome as Assi opened to mixed reviews in theatres. Despite a sensitive yet strong subject, it failed to live upto the expectations. Despite a lower screen count, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur’s Do Deewane Seher Mein is enjoying better word of mouth. The presence of other rivals, such as O’Romeo, Border 2, and Mardaani 3, among others, will further make the journey challenging.

Assi Box Office Day 1 Prediction

Going by the current trends, Assi may open in the range of 1-1.75 crore on day 1 at the Indian box office. It may remain slightly better than Rahu Ketu (1 crore) and Happy Patel (1.25 crore), but that’s about it. One expects far more from an actress like Taapsee Pannu, who’s given us content-worthy films like Badla and Thappad. Same goes for Anubhav Sinha, the man behind the super-hit Article 15.

Taapsee Pannu was last seen in a leading role in Anurag Kashyap’s Dobaaraa. Released in August 2022, the science-fiction mystery thriller opened to only 72 lakh. Even after 4 years, tables haven’t turned for the actress, who’s heading for another underwhelming opening.

