Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, starring Chiranjeevi in the lead role, is still moving ahead at the worldwide box office, although at a slower pace. Mounted on a massive budget, the film comfortably emerged a winner and is now set to hit the much-awaited 300 crore milestone. Amid this, let’s find out where it stands among the top 10 highest-grossing Telugu films in the post-COVID era.

How much did Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu earn at the worldwide box office in 40 days?

Yesterday (February 20), the Telugu action-comedy entertainer entered its week 6. While the international run has already ended, the film continues to rake in moolah in the domestic market. Talking about the sixth Friday, day 40, it did a business of 38 lakh. Overall, it has earned an estimated 217.12 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 256.2 crore gross. Overseas, it earned 43 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection is 299.2 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 217.12 crore

India gross – 256.2 crore

Overseas gross – 43 crore

Worldwide gross – 299.2 crore

Where does it stand among the top 10 Telugu grossers post-COVID?

With 299.2 crore gross, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is Chiranjeevi’s highest-grossing film of all time by a considerable margin. It is also currently the seventh-highest-grossing Telugu film in the post-COVID era. It surpassed HanuMan (295.25 crore gross) to claim the seventh spot.

The Chiranjeevi starrer will conclude its run in the same position as overtaking Pushpa (352 crore gross), which holds the sixth spot, is not at all possible. It is heading for a lifetime collection of 301-302 crore gross globally.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Tollywood films globally post-COVID:

Pushpa 2 – 1727.23 crore RRR – 1237.14 crore Kalki 2898 AD – 1037.64 crore Salaar – 609.61 crore Devara – 422.11 crore Pushpa – 352 crore Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu – 299.2 crore (40 days) HanuMan – 295.25 crore OG – 294.35 crore Sankranthiki Vasthunam – 256.02 crore

