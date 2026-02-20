Anubhav Sinha and Taapsee Pannu’s Assi might be making noise in the theaters, but the noise has not translated into validating numbers at the ticket windows, at least on the opening day. Despite good word-of-mouth, the film could not manage to enter the top 5 Bollywood openers of 2026. In fact, it seems to have lost the opening battle to Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur’s Do Deewane Seher Mein as well!

Enters Taapsee Pannu’s Top 10 Openers!

Despite collecting only a fraction of her biggest hits, the film has found a spot among Taapsee Pannu’s biggest openers. In fact, the estimates suggest that with Anubhav Sinha’s film, Taapsee has already delivered the tenth biggest opening of her career, replacing Saand Ki Aankh’s 48 lakh!

Assi Box Office Day 1 Estimates

As per the early trends, Assi managed to register an opening of 1.2 – 1.5 crore on February 20, Friday. The solo-led, gritty drama, in fact, registered a modest occupancy of 7.38% on its first day in the theaters. The film also opened better than Taapsee and Anubhav Sinha’s last outing, Mulk, which opened at 1 crore at the box office!

Only 5% Of Taapsee’s Biggest Opener

The biggest opener of Taapsee Pannu‘s career is Mission Mangal, which registered a massive opening of 29.16 crore. Her latest outing managed to secure only 5% of her biggest opener at the box office!

Check out the top 10 opening day box office earnings of Taapsee Pannu’s career (India Net Collection).

Mission Mangal: 29.16 crore Judwaa 2: 16.1 crore Chashme Baddoor: 5.18 crore Naam Shabana: 5.12 crore Badla: 5.04 crore Pink: 4.32 crore Manmarziyaan: 3.52 crore Thappad: 3.07 crore Mulk: 1.68 crore Assi: 1.2 – 1.5 crore*

Survival of the courtroom drama now depends entirely on word of mouth. Given the low occupancy on the opening day, the film will need a massive jump over the weekend to sustain itself at the ticket windows.

