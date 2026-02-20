The Friday face-off at the box office has a clear winner in the first round as Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur’s breezy romance Do Deewane Seher Mein has edged past Taapsee Pannu’s gritty courtroom drama Assi on its opening day. Despite a slow start for both films, the youth-centric appeal of the romantic drama gained the upper hand at the ticket windows.

While one film celebrates imperfections in love, the other delivers a hard-hitting gut-punch in the courtroom, and currently, the audience seems to be leaning toward the comfort of romance in the post-Valentine mood.

Do Deewane Seher Mein Box Office Day 1 Estimates

As per the early trends, Do Deewane Seher Mein managed to register an opening of 1.5 – 2 crore on February 20, Friday. The Siddhant-Mrunal starrer opened with a modest response during the morning shows but witnessed a decent jump in the evening and night slots, securing an occupancy of 9.2%.

This opening number is a good improvement over the last Valentine’s release, Shanaya Kapoor’s Tu Yaa Main, co-starring Adarsh Gourav, which opened at a dismal 60 lakh. However, it is lower than Siddhant Chaturvedi’s last outing with Ravi Udyawar, Yudhra, which started its journey at 4.52 crore on the opening day.

DDSM registered a morning occupancy of 5.77%, which was nearly 50% higher than Assi’s 3.88%. By the end of the day, the gap widened, ensuring a Day 1 victory for Siddhant and Mrunal‘s romantic drama. However, the real test for both films lies in the Saturday growth. Do Deewane Seher Mein is eyeing a 6–7 crore opening weekend, while Assi will be hoping for The Kashmir Files or The Kerala Story style miracle, where word-of-mouth creates a massive surge. Hopefully, the miracle happens!

