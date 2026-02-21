Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur’s Do Deewane Seher Mein has made its way to the box office. The Hindi romantic drama opened to a positive response from cine-goers. However, the strong competition limited the footfalls. Scroll below for the day 1 collection!

Do Deewane Seher Mein Box Office Collection Day 1

According to estimates, Do Deewane Seher Mein made an opening of 1.25 crore at the Indian box office. It faced strong competition from O’Romeo, Border 2, Mardaani 3, and Assi, among other releases. Ravi Udyawar’s directorial kick-started its theatrical run with an occupancy of 5.77% during the morning shows. Admissions grew to 7.94% during the evening but remained the best at night, with an occupancy of 14.96%. Including GST, the gross total stands at 1.47 crore.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s production made the 5th best opening for a Bollywood film in 2026. It tied at the spot with Happy Patel, which had also brought in 1.25 crore on day 1.

Check out the top 5 Bollywood openers of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Border 2: 32.1 crore O’Romeo: 9.01 crore Ikkis: 7.28 crore Mardaani 3: 4 crore Happy Patel: 1.25 crore | Do Deewane Seher Mein: 1.25 crore

Opens lower than Siddhant Chaturvedi’s last theatrical opening!

Siddhant Chaturvedi was last seen in the romantic drama Dhadak 2, opposite Triptii Dimri. The Dharma Productions’ sequel made an opening of 3.65 crore at the Indian box office. But not to forget, it did enjoy the sequel benefit.

The 2025 release concluded its box office journey as a flop, earning 24.24 crore in its lifetime. On the other hand, Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s latest production has opened to positive reviews. Our hopes are high for Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur’s film, which is expected to see strong growth during the opening weekend, given positive reviews.

Do Deewane Seher Mein Box Office Day 1 Summary

India net: 1.25 crore

India gross: 1.47 crore

