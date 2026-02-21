Mardaani 3, starring Rani Mukerji in the lead role, has entered its fourth week and, as expected, its pace has slowed down. After a decent start, the film failed to live up to expectations and ultimately proved a disappointment given the budget. Amid this, if we look at it positively, the film has emerged as the highest-grossing in the franchise and is also the fifth-highest-grossing film for the actress worldwide.

How much did Mardaani 3 earn at the worldwide box office in 22 days?

Coming to the latest collection update, the Mardaani threequel earned an estimated 25 lakh on its fourth Friday, day 22, in India. Compared to day 21’s 40 lakh, it dropped by 37.5%. Overall, it has earned an estimated 47.8 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 56.4 crore gross. Overseas, it has earned 13.85 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection is 70.25 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 47.8 crore

India gross – 56.4 crore

Overseas gross – 13.85 crore

Worldwide gross – 70.25 crore

To conclude as Rani Mukerji’s 5th highest-grossing film

Recently, Mardaani 3 surpassed Ta Ra Rum Pum (69.15 crore gross) to become Rani Mukerji’s fifth-highest-grossing film of all time globally. The next target is Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which is impossible to beat. For those who don’t know, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai earned 91.08 crore gross, and to overtake it, the Mardaani threequel needs 20.83 crore more. Since earning 20.83 crore more is not at all possible, the threequel will conclude its run in the same position, being the actress’ fifth-highest-grosser.

Here are Rani Mukerji’s top 10 highest-grossing films at the worldwide box office:

Hichki – 208.73 crore Talaash – 180.83 crore Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna – 110.26 crore Kuch Kuch Hota Hai – 91.08 crore Mardaani 3 – 70.25 crore (22 days) Ta Ra Rum Pum – 69.15 crore Mardaani 2 – 67.12 crore Bunty Aur Babli – 62.74 crore Mardaani – 59.55 crore Mangal Pandey – 51.35 crore

