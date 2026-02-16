Ranbir Kapoor has expressed immense admiration for filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali while talking about their upcoming collaboration, Love & War. The actor recently went live on Instagram, where he spoke about his current projects and described working with Bhansali again as an extraordinary and privileged experience.

Ranbir Kapoor Opens Up On His Experience Of Working With Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Talking about the film Love & War, Ranbir said he has been putting in significant effort for the projects he is currently involved in, particularly Love & War, which he called an “amazing experience.”

“I have been working very hard on the projects that I’m a part of. Love & War has been such an amazing experience. Working with Bhansali again, who just blows my mind. A director who is just the best in the last four decades. It would be really special. You will get updates very soon,” Ranbir shared during the session.

Love & War Also Features Alia Bhatt & Vicky Kaushal Alongside Ranbir Kapoor

The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, bringing together a powerful ensemble led by three of the industry’s most celebrated performers. Their collaboration under Bhansali’s direction has already generated massive anticipation among audiences and the trade.

This marks another collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated filmmakers known for his grand storytelling, visual scale, and emotionally rich narratives. The actor’s strong endorsement has further heightened excitement around Love & War, which is already among the most talked-about upcoming projects. Buzz around the film continues to build, with more official announcements expected shortly.

