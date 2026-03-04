Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh‘s Republic Day 2026 release Border 2 has completed 40 days in theatres. Anurag Singh’s epic war-action drama is a success, so whatever is being added is a bonus. Scroll below for a detailed report on budget, collection, and profits!
How much has Border 2 earned in India?
According to estimates, Border 2 added 25 lakh more to the kitty on day 40. After the Monday drop, it bounced back with a 92% jump. The cumulative total in India comes to 360.89 crore* net, which is approximately 426.29 crore in gross earnings.
Check out the detailed week-wise breakdown at the Indian box office (net collection):
- Week 1: 244.97 crore
- Week 2: 78.92 crore
- Week 3: 26.45 crore
- Week 4: 7.35 crore
- Week 5: 2.55 crore*
- Week 6: 1.03 crore* (5 days)
Total – 361.27 crore*
Border 2 gains a plus verdict!
Sunny Deol starrer is made on a reported budget of 275 crore. In 40 days, the makers have gained returns of 86.27 crore. When converted into a profit percentage, the ROI lands at 31%. It is a plus affair at the box office.
Where does it stand worldwide?
The Republic Day 2026 release gained a respectable total at the overseas box office, amassing 57.25 crore gross. Its worldwide total stands at 483.54 crore gross after 40 days. Border 2 will miss its entry into the 500 crore club by less than 20 crore.
Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 40 Summary
- Budget: 275 crore
- India net: 361.27 crore*
- ROI: 86.27 crore
- ROI%: 31.37%
- India gross: 426.29 crore*
- Overseas gross: 57.25 crore
- Worldwide gross: 483.54 crore*
- Verdict: Plus
*Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
