Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh‘s Republic Day 2026 release Border 2 has completed 40 days in theatres. Anurag Singh’s epic war-action drama is a success, so whatever is being added is a bonus. Scroll below for a detailed report on budget, collection, and profits!

How much has Border 2 earned in India?

According to estimates, Border 2 added 25 lakh more to the kitty on day 40. After the Monday drop, it bounced back with a 92% jump. The cumulative total in India comes to 360.89 crore* net, which is approximately 426.29 crore in gross earnings.

Check out the detailed week-wise breakdown at the Indian box office (net collection):

Week 1: 244.97 crore

Week 2: 78.92 crore

Week 3: 26.45 crore

Week 4: 7.35 crore

Week 5: 2.55 crore*

Week 6: 1.03 crore* (5 days)

Total – 361.27 crore*

Border 2 gains a plus verdict!

Sunny Deol starrer is made on a reported budget of 275 crore. In 40 days, the makers have gained returns of 86.27 crore. When converted into a profit percentage, the ROI lands at 31%. It is a plus affair at the box office.

Where does it stand worldwide?

The Republic Day 2026 release gained a respectable total at the overseas box office, amassing 57.25 crore gross. Its worldwide total stands at 483.54 crore gross after 40 days. Border 2 will miss its entry into the 500 crore club by less than 20 crore.

Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 40 Summary

Budget: 275 crore

India net: 361.27 crore*

ROI: 86.27 crore

ROI%: 31.37%

India gross: 426.29 crore*

Overseas gross: 57.25 crore

Worldwide gross: 483.54 crore*

Verdict: Plus

*Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

