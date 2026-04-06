Lily James is known for her charisma, versatility, and strong screen presence. Over the years, she has seamlessly moved between genres, from period dramas to musical films to modern films. Her filmography has not only earned mass appeal but also delivered major box office successes worldwide. As she turned 37, here’s a look at her top 5 highest-grossing movies worldwide, ranked by global box office collections, highlighting the films that define her success on the big screen.

1. Cinderella (2015)

Director: Kenneth Branagh

Kenneth Branagh IMDb Rating: 6.9

6.9 Worldwide Box Office: $542.3 M

$542.3 M Streaming On: Prime Video, Disney+

Plot: Ella (Lily James), a kind-hearted young woman, is mistreated by her stepmother and stepsisters after her father’s death. With the help of her fairy godmother, she gets a chance to attend the royal ball, where she meets Prince Kit (Richard Madden), changing her life forever.

2. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018)

Director: Ol Parker

Ol Parker IMDb Rating: 6.6

6.6 Worldwide Box Office: $482.3 M

$482.3 M Streaming On: Prime Video

Plot: The film moves between past and present, showing young Donna (Lily James) as she travels, falls in love, and then discovers herself. In the present, Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) prepares to reopen her mother’s hotel, learning more about Donna’s life and choices.

3. Baby Driver (2017)

Director: Edgar Wright

Edgar Wright IMDb Rating: 7.5

7.5 Worldwide Box Office: $226.9 M

$226.9 M Streaming On: Fubo TV, Paramount+

Plot: Baby (Ansel Elgort), a talented getaway driver, wants to leave his criminal life behind after falling for Debora (Lily James). But his boss forces him into one last dangerous job, putting their lives at risk.

5. Yesterday (2019)

Director: Danny Boyle

Danny Boyle IMDb Rating: 6.8

6.8 Worldwide Box Office: $154.6 M

$154.6 M Streaming On: Prime Video, Apple TV

Plot: In this movie, after a mysterious global blackout, struggling musician Jack (Himesh Patel) wakes up to find that no one remembers The Beatles except him. He uses their songs to become famous, while Ellie (Lily James), his childhood friend, supports him through his journey and hidden truth.

5. Darkest Hour (2017)

Director: Joe Wright

Joe Wright IMDb Rating: 7.4

7.4 Worldwide Box Office: $150.8 M

$150.8 M Streaming On: Prime Video, Apple TV

Plot: During World War II, Winston Churchill (Gary Oldman) becomes Prime Minister and faces a critical decision, either negotiate with Hitler or continue fighting. Elizabeth Layton (Lily James), plays Hitler’s secretary in this movie. She witnesses these tense moments as history unfolds during war.

From fairy-tale romance like Cinderella to emotionally rich roles in The Iron Claw and Darkest Hour, Lily James has proved her versatility in every film. This list of films shows not just her acting range but also her presence in the massive box office and memorable cinema, making her one of the most compelling performers in Hollywood.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates from various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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