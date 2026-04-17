Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling in the lead role, has entered the elite group of sci-fi films after surpassing several notable genre hits, including Interstellar domestically. It is now eyeing the domestic haul of Gravity, but ahead of that, the film has achieved another amazing feat as it has beaten all the Terminator movies worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Project Hail Mary at the worldwide box office

The Ryan Gosling starrer’s IMAX run has been recently extended, and it is making the most of it. The sci-fi flick collected $1.95 million on its 4th Wednesday at the domestic box office. It declined by only 36.4% from last Wednesday, despite losing screens and facing competition. It has consistently remained at #2 in the domestic box office charts, and with that, the film’s domestic total has hit $262.7 million.

According to media reports, Project Hail Mary has become the first Amazon MGM Studios film to cross the $500 million milestone worldwide. According to Box Office Mojo, Project Hail Mary has earned over $255.1 million overseas, bringing the worldwide total to $517.8 million. It is expected to earn more than $600 million in its global run.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Project Hail Mary

Domestic – $262.7 million

International – $255.1 million

Worldwide – $517.8 million

Zooms past all the Terminator franchise movies

Terminator is a sci-fi action movie franchise created by James Cameron and Gale Anne Hurd. It primarily focuses on the events leading to a future post-apocalyptic war between synthetic intelligence, known as Skynet, and a surviving human resistance led by John Connor. There are six films in the Terminator franchise, and Project Hail Mary has surpassed them all without a sweat.

Project Hail Mary has surpassed the highest-grossing Terminator movie at the worldwide box office this past weekend, and with that, it has beaten them all. The film is now on track to surpass two MCU movies, Ant-Man and The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Terminator Films Ranked By Worldwide Box Office

Terminator 2: Judgment Day – $517.7 million Terminator Genisys – $440.6 million Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines – $433.3 million Terminator Salvation – $371.3 million Terminator: Dark Fate – $261.1 million The Terminator – $78.4 million

Ryan Gosling starrer Project Hail Mary was released on March 6.

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