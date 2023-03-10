Bollywood actor Govinda is widely known for his comedy movies in the 90s, all of which have garnered a strong cult following over the years. He gave films like ‘Hero No. 1’, ‘Haseena Maan Jayegi’, ‘Jodi No. 1’, ‘Coolie No. ‘ and others.

The veteran actor made an entire generation cry, laugh, and dance with his back-to-back hit films. His career spanned more than three decades, he has done over 165 Bollywood films so far. But did you know he signed record-breaking films in just one day? Scroll down to know more.

During a conversation with ETimes, Govinda admitted to signing several films in just one day. He said that he had almost 70 films in his kitty at a point. He stated that although he had signed all 70 films, he had to back out from a few due to the shooting date issue.

He said, “Ji haan mere paas sattar filme thi (yes, I had 70 films).” The 59-year-old actor added, “70 films thi beechme, iske baad kuch 8-10 apne aap close ho gayi, 5-6 pictures jo thi…uske baad 4-5 pictures jo hai mujhe chhodni padi dates ki vajah se.” He even stated that there were days when he had to shoot for 2-5 films on the same day.

Meanwhile, Govinda recalled Satish Kaushik, an actor and filmmaker, as someone who improvised his roles to add humour. After having a heart attack in Delhi on March 9 at the age of 67, Satish passed away in Mumbai the same day. Govinda remembered the veteran actor. Govinda and Satish’s on-screen chemistry was a highlight of many of their comedies from the 1990s and the early 2000s.

