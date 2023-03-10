Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has turned out to be a historic success at the box office. Its Hindi version crossed the lifetime of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi) to become the highest-grossing Hindi film. In its theatrical journey, the action entertainer has broken almost every single record and is yet to wrap up its run. Before all this hullabaloo, Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran had predicted the future that SRK’s comeback film would turn the tables for Bollywood.

We all know how the Shah Rukh Khan starrer has changed things drastically for Bollywood. Before it, the industry was struggling to deliver big box office successes. Of Course, films like Sooryavanshi, The Kashmir Files, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2 pulled off solid numbers, but a monstrous success was missing. It was all about South overtaking Bollywood with humongous hits like KGF Chapter 2 and RRR. Also, there was a wave of negativity around Bollywood releases.

In December 2022, while talking at Film Companion’s Roundtable Discussion, Prithviraj Sukumaran backed Bollywood. He believed it is just a bad phase and the industry would bounce back after one mighty success. He predicted that one film could be Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. And see, his prediction did come true!

Talking about Bollywood’s bad phase, Prithviraj Sukumaran said, “There have been times not too long ago when we’ve sat down the table & thought, ‘How are they (Bollywood) doing it? How is Hindi cinema cracking this? How are they able to open up such huge overseas markets?’ And that was not too long ago. I am not talking about the medieval ages. So, this I truly believe is a phase. There will be one big hit, maybe it’s Pathaan.” He added, “It could just be one big film followed by another big film and the whole narrative will change.”



