Actress Gul Panag, who started her career in Bollywood in 2003 with the movie ‘Dhoop’, will be sharing the screen with Erica Fernandes in the short film ‘The Haunting’ where she is investigating a murder mystery.

The 44-year-old actress said, “So, my character is an investigator. She works with the police, she is a psychoanalyst, and she’s profiling this character, who allegedly has committed this murder, and she believes that this girl is making up stories.”

Gul Panag has been part of a number of TV shows and films. She acted in movies like ‘Dor’, ‘Hello’, ‘Summer 2007’, ‘Straight’, ‘Ab Tak Chappan 2’, ‘Ambarsariya’, and ‘Student of the Year 2’, among others. Gul also hosted a few shows such as ‘Kismey Kitnaa Hai Dum’, ‘Musafir Hoon Yaaron’, and was also seen in web series like ‘The Family Man’, ‘Paatal Lok‘, and many more.

The story is surrounded by supernatural incidents that take place after the murder of a woman whose sister tries to explain that she was killed by a demon, but no one believes her. Later, she is also shown to be possessed by the demons. The lead character is played by Erica, and her story is about evil forces or demons. Gul Panag has to figure out if she’s telling the truth or making stories.

Directed by Tanveer Bookwala, ‘The Haunting’ features Erica Fernandes alongside Prakruti Mishra and Gul Panag.

‘The Haunting’ streams on Amazon MiniTV.

