After the groundbreaking success of season one, Jaideep Ahlawat’s Paatal Lok is all set for season 2, as the actor has already begun his shoot and wrapped the schedule in Delhi recently.

Reviving the much-loved and appreciated character of Hathiram Choudhary in the second season of Paatal Lok, Jaideep Ahlawat had been shooting for the show post the release of An Action Hero, and wrapped the Delhi schedule recently. Earlier last year, Amazon Prime Video announced the second season of Paatal Lok through their slate reveal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A source close to the development shares, “Jaideep had been shooting for Paatal Lok soon after the release of An Action Hero. Recently he wrapped a month-long schedule in Noida, Delhi.”

Acclaimed and celebrated as one of the most critically appreciated actors of the Hindi entertainment industry, Jaideep Ahlawat has treated the audience with memorable roles through the journey of his career over the years.

Looking forward to the release of Kareena Kapoor co-starrer The Devotion of Suspect X, Jaideep Ahlawat has an interesting slate of projects ahead.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan Has A ‘Jawan’ Connection In Dunki, Its Teaser Dropped Major Hints & No One Noticed, He’s Coming Back Home With The Rajkumar Hirani Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News