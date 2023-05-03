Zee Studios is back with another family entertainer for the audiences after massive hits like ‘Qismat 2,’ ‘Surkhi Bindi’, ‘Puaada’, ‘Saunkan Saunkne’ and many more! Zee Studios’ upcoming film ‘Godday Godday Chaa’ in association with V.H Entertainment is all set for a 26th May release this year.

The trailer of the film is being helmed as a laughter riot! Sonam Bajwa crusades the mission to take women of the ‘pind’ along with the ‘baraat,’

The trailer surely tickles the rib! Nirmal Rishi is her fabulous-self while Tania is simply captivating. One can already gauge the heart-warmingly hilarious chemistry between Sonam and Tania who play sisters on the screen. Gurjazz and Gitaj shine in their roles. One can definitely be assured of dollops of entertainment with this one! The trailer features Sonam, Tania, Gitaj, Gurjazz, Nirmal Rishi in a new avatar. The film takes a dig on the patriarchal rituals prevalent in Punjab back in the day and also reunites Sonam Bajwa and Tania for the second time after the massive success of ‘Guddiyan Patole.’

Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios, shared, “‘Godday Godday Chaa’ is an end-to-end family entertainer arriving in the summer holidays for the audiences to relish and Sonam, Tania, Gitaj, Gurjazz have done a commendable job. Vijay Arora’s cinematic vision just doesn’t let you turn your gaze away from the screen. We are thrilled to bring such a compelling story to our audience.”

Vijay Kumar Arora, director of the film added, “‘Godday Godday Chaa’ is a film made with a lot of heart. We are sure that the audiences shall love the film as much as they have loved the trailer.”

Sonam Bajwa further added, “‘Godday Godday Chaa’ is a complete family entertainer and shall leave the audiences in splits. It was a creatively enriching experience to play ‘Rani.’ Can’t wait for the audiences to see the film.”

Tania further stated, “I really enjoyed working on this one. ‘Godday Godday Chaa’ is a feel-good film with a heart touching message. Really excited for the audiences to watch it.”

The film stars Sonam Bajwa, Tania, Gitaj Bindrakhia and Gurjazz in pivotal roles. ‘Godday Godday Chaa’ is a full-fledged family entertainer written by ‘Qismat’ and ‘Qismat 2’ fame Jagdeep Sidhu. The film is directed by the National award-winning director (Harjeeta) Vijay Kumar Arora who has also directed the critically acclaimed blockbusters, ‘Guddiyan Patole’ and ‘Kali Jotta.’

