Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivii, even if it was released back in 2021, her movie often hits the headlines every now and then after getting into trouble. For the unversed, the film was based on the life story of the actress-politician J. Jayalalithaa. Kangana had donned her role, and even though the actress collected a lot of appreciation from the audience, it was the film that couldn’t do well at the box office. Now, Zee Studios is seeking a refund for being its official worldwide distributor. Keep reading to get the scoop.

For those who don’t know, Thalaivii was released on September 10, 2021. A L Vijay’s directorial premiered on the big screens when cinema halls were not fully reopened due to Covid-19 restrictions, and the makers had decided to put it on the digital platform. Within two weeks of its release, the film was available on Netflix, and this led multiplexes to boycott the film. As per reports, Thalaivii started with Rs. 32 lakhs and ended by collecting less than Rs. 2 crores as a lifetime. The overseas collection was also not worth it. Tamil and Telugu versions brought around 5.75 crores.

Now, as per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivii’s worldwide distributor Zee Studios is asking for a refund and even approached IMPPA (Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association) to file a complaint over non-payment of the reimbursement.

Zee Studios had released Thalaivii in Hindi and Tamil versions in India and was also responsible for the overseas release. After the film tanked at the box office miserably, they had asked the producers Vibri Motion Pictures for a refund of Rs 6 crores as they faced a loss on their advance payment. For the unversed, Zee Studios had paid an advance amount of money for the distribution rights, and Rs 6 crore from the amount was not recovered.

Zee had sent letters to Vibri Motion Pictures for the repayment, and apparently, they got no reply in return which led the Studios to file a complaint to IMPPA. Zee Studios is also trying to approach the court to get their money back.

What are your thoughts about the whole fiasco of Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivii? Let us know in the comments!

