Kangana Ranaut has done it again. The actress is undoubtedly very talented and she has proved her mettle through her work. She is also very vocal about her opinions and never shies away from putting them forth via social media. The actress seems to be in the mood to re-ignite her Twitter feud with singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh as she slams her in her recent post. She has once again sparked it in the context of Khalistani Sympathiser Amritpal Singh’s crackdown. Social media has been swarming with memes on ‘pols aagai pols’ and Kangana took the opportunity to shoot her shots. Scroll below to get all the details.

For the unversed, Kangana and Diljit’s social media fight took place around two years ago. In 2020 during the events of the farmers’ protest, Kangana’s posted a tweet where she wrongly identified a woman as Bilkis, who was strongly associated with the Shaheen Bagh protest. Diljit was also allegedly labelled as a Khalistani, and even Kangana brought it up during the fight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut presently shared a post on Twitter that was originally posted by Swiggy India. The original post has been shared with the caption “Oye pulse aagyi pulse”, meaning “police aa gayi” [The police have arrived] written with the Punjabi touch. Kangana retweeted the image with the caption, “#JustSaying” as she tagged Dijit Dosanjh in it.

See the post here:

Although, Diljit Dosanjh has not yet responded to Kangana Ranaut’s jibe at him the netizens sure gave their priceless responses. One of the users wrote, “Legendary E-lafda again”

Another wrote, “Kya didi bore hogai kya? Daljit se attention chaiye fir se?”

A third Twitterati commented, “Ho Jao Taiyar ,YUDH phr Apne Charam pr Pahuchne Wali hai”

The fourth user’s comment read, “Isey kehty calculatedly “Ungli” krna”

A fifth netizen’s comment read, “Kangana pehle beizzati huyi h man ni bhara kya,” followed by, “Dubara dose ki zrurt pdgyi lagta hai.”

Amritpal Singh, a self-styled preacher, is a separatist leader of the Waris Punjab De, who has escaped from the police and is on the run at the moment.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Ranveer Singh With Over 15,000 Crore Beats Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan Becoming India’s Most Valued Celebrity In Brand Valuation

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News