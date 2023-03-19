When it’s about Bollywood beauty Kangana Ranaut everything has to be a little extra just like her firey statements, sartorial fashion choices, and unconventional films. Recently, supplier Ketan Raval, who has worked with many big shots including the Ambani family revealed that the Queen actress has reportedly spent a whopping amount of Rs. 65 lakhs on the interiors of her customised vanity van. Scroll below to read the details!

Ketan revealed that Kangana wanted her vanity van on similar lines of her house and she wanted a traditional look for it.

In an interaction with Dainik Bhaskar, Ketan Raval said, “Kangana wanted a traditional look for her vanity van. She wanted the van to be designed on the similar lines as her house. She has sofas with carvings her chairs are all made of the original wood. Our priority was to make her feel at home in the vanity. Kangana even picked the company for the jet spray used in her vanity. It took around 65 lahks to customise my van for her.” Well, Well! We can only expect that grand gesture from Kangana Ranaut.

For the unversed, veteran actress Poonam Dhillon was the first actress to introduce the concept of vanity vans in Bollywood. Her van was inaugurated by Sridevi, Amitabh Bachchan, and Anil Kapoor. The actress once took to her social media and revealed how the idea of vans came to her mind. She wrote, “I had no clue I was creating history in the film industry when I first started my makeup vanity van. Many artists complimented me and thanked me for introducing the concept of vanity vans. I would often face difficulties when shooting on (outdoor) locations. There would be no place to change clothes, no toilets, and no place to eat our meals. Artists had to spend time amid the sun and dirt on sets.”

Coming back to Kangana Ranaut, the actress will be next seen in Emergency, and the actress has recently wrapped the shoot of her film Chandramukhi 2.

