Reunions are a special way to connect with your friends and colleagues of the past and that’s exactly what the ‘80s Reunion Bash was. Co-hosted by Jackie Shroff & Poonam Dhillon, the 11th edition of this reunion was held in Mumbai and saw the coming together of many high-profile celebrities such as Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Vidya Balan, Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Meenakshi Sheshadri, Tina Ambani, and many more.

The reunion get-together was hosted by Poonam and Jackie at the latter’s home in Mumbai on Sunday. The last such party – the 10th annual ’80s Reunion Bash, was held in 2019. It was hosted by Chiranjeevi at his Hyderabad home and dozens of celebs attended it. However, due to Covid-19, the event was not held for the last two years.

Present at the ‘80s Reunion Bash jointly hosted by Jackie Shroff and Poonam Dhillon were Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Khushboo, Shobana, Revathy, Meenakshi Sheshadri, Tina Ambani and Madhoo. Some Bollywood stars who also attended the bash held after a gap of two years included Anupam Kher, Vidya Balan, Raj Babbar, Anil Kapoor and others.

Other attendees to Jackie Shroff and Poonam Dhillon’s ‘80s Reunion Bash included Ramya Krishnan, Rajkumar, Sarathkumar, Baghyaraj, Naresh, Bhanuchandar, Suhasini Maniratnam, Lissy, Poornima Baghyaraj, Radha, Ambika, Saritha, Sumalatha, Nadia and more.

In pictures shared online from the bash, all the stars in attendance posed for an iconic picture together with some standing, others sitting on chairs and a few making themselves comfortable on the floor. Seems like the dress code for the celebration was black, orange and grey as many of the celebs were decked up in those respective colours.

While actress Meenakshi and Ramya wore silver outfits, Vidya Balan slayed in a black saree. Jackie Shroff opted for an orange shirt with a grey bottom and Anupam Kher donned a black suit. Fans of the celebs showered love on their party pictures, and have been sharing them on social media.

Now that’s a reunion we didn’t know we needed but are grateful it happened.

Which other celebs would you like to see at the next annual ‘80s Reunion Bash? Let us know in the comments.

