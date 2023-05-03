Sonam Bajwa is a popular name in the entertainment industry. She started working with the Punjabi film industry and has become a prominent name in Bollywood and was recently doing a tour with Akshay Kumar in North America. In a recent interview, Sonam took a subtle dig at young actresses Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday and how they’ve access to director-producer Karan Johar in showbiz. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Sonam is massively popular among fans on social media, with over 9 million followers on Instagram. The actress often gives a sneak peek at her luxurious life while teasing sultry pictures and reels of herself to the fans on the photo-sharing site. We love how she maintains a healthy lifestyle and is one of the fittest actresses in town!

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Sonam Bajwa was asked if there’s ‘one thing’ she would want to steal from ‘young-age actresses’, including Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, to which she responded by saying ‘nothing’.

Sonam Bajwa continued and said, “They can go to Karan Johar’s house and discuss and get to audition. If I get to do all of that, then yeah…”

Meanwhile, recently the actress opened up on Bollywood and in an interaction with Siddharth Kannan, Bajwa revealed how she was disheartened after her song from Street Dancer 3D was axed.

On the work front, Sonam Bajwa was touring with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar in North America along with Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, and Mouni Roy. And besides this, she’ll be next seen in ‘Carry On Jatta 3’ opposite Gippy Grewal.

What are your thoughts on Sonam taking a subtle dig at Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday in her recent interview? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Priyanka Chopra Reveals Her Father Asked Her To Wear Indian Clothes After A Boy Jumped Into Her Balcony At Night: “I Was So Arrogant & Vain…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News