Bigg Boss OTT 3: Exclusive! Nupur Sanon Approached For Anil Kapoor- Hosted Reality Show?

It’s Bigg Boss O’Clock. A new season of Bigg Boss OTT will start streaming on Jio Cinema soon. A brand new season brings a lot of new changes, with a brand new host stepping in for Salman Khan; this season promises to take things up a notch. Anil Kapoor will make his hosting debut on Bigg Boss OTT Season 3. With so much hype and anticipation around the new season, there is a lot of curiosity about who the contestants will be. And we have an exclusive update about the show. Insiders have revealed that Filhaal fame, Nupur Sanon, has been approached to participate in the show.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is making a spectacular return. As confirmed in the show’s latest promo, Anil Kapoor will take over as host. Kapoor promises to make it a Khaas season. With new teasers, we also bring you new updates from the show. Temptation Island Exes Nikhil & Chestha, Rapper RCR and Dalljiet Kaur are among the few contestants rumored to join the show. With so much anticipation, Koimoi has some exclusive updates to share with you, the dear fans of Bigg Boss.

Koimoi learned from insider sources that Bollywood actress and singer Nupur Sanon has been approached by the makers to participate in the show. Nupur, who shot to fame with her viral music video ‘Filhaal’ starring Akshay Kumar, is a singer herself. She is also the younger sister of Bollywood’s Breakthrough star Kriti Sanon. In 2023, she was a leading lady in the Telugu action film Tiger Nageswara Rao and starred in the television series Pop Kaun? While her participation has not been confirmed, insider sources reveal that the makers are keen to have her join the show.

New celebrity names are being circulated as possible new contestants for Season 3 of Bigg Boss OTT. There are talks about Rohi Kumar Chaudhary, Chestha Bhagat, her ex-Nikhil Mehta, and even YouTubers Khushi Punjaban and Vivek Choudhary joining the show.

Bigg Boss makers have also reached out to Sana Saeed, Shehzada Dhami, and Pratiksha Honmukhe. According to reports, actors Arhan Behl, Rohit Khatri, and YouTuber Thugesh have also been approached. Singer Sreeram Chandra and YouTuber Maxtern (Sagar Thakur) are also potential participants.

Other names mentioned include Vicky Jain from Bigg Boss 17, actor Sheezan Khan, YouTubers, and social media personalities such as Rohit Zinjurke, Aryanshi Sharma, Sanket Upadhyay, and Tushar Silawat.

The new teaser for Bigg Boss OTT 3 reveals that the show will start streaming on June 22nd on Jio Cinema.

