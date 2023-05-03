Get ready for an adrenaline-packed ride as India’s favourite stunt-based reality show, COLORS’ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi,’ makes a roaring comeback with its 13th edition. And this time, it’s bigger, bolder, and more daring with a new theme and daunting challenges! The show promises to take the contestants on a journey of conquering their fears.

Brace yourself for a nail-biting adventure as daredevil contestants from all walks of life are about to face their phobias head-on. Joining the stellar line up of contestants is the renowned actor Rohit Bose Roy, who is all geared up for the ultimate adventure.

Speaking about stepping aboard the show, Rohit Bose Roy says, “I have always been drawn to adventure and as I prepare to be part of Khatron Ke Khiladi, I am eager to experience the exhilarating sense of freedom that comes with conquering my fears. It’s going to be a challenging ride, both mentally and physically.

Further talking about participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Rohit Bose Roy added, “As I embark on this journey, I firmly believe that one must possess a fearless attitude and be willing to take risks to achieve greatness. My mantra of “no guts, no glory” serves as a constant reminder to remain resolute, courageous, and determined to overcome any obstacle that comes my way.”

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ will air soon on COLORS. As of now, the confirmed contestants part of the Rohit Shetty-hosted show include Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjum Fakih, Arjit Taneja, Soundous Moufakir, Archana Gautam, Nyrra Banerjee and more.

