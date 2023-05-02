Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Anjum Fakih Visits 'Mahim Dargah' To Take Blessings Ahead Of The Reality Show

Anjum Fakih is known for giving her ‘lock stock and barrel’ to each character she portrays and also for how animated she is in her roles. The talented actress can be currently seen playing two starkly different characters in two hugely popular daily soaps, Kundali Bhagya and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. She’s one of the most loved actresses of recent times and has made a name for herself in the industry with her impeccable acting. And now the news of her doing on the India’s biggest reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 has already created a lot of buzz among the audience and her fans.

The actress has made it all by herself in the industry and also has ruled the hearts of her fans with her beautiful stints in several hit daily soaps. Subsequently being so talented and also cutting the perfect arc of acting in several on-screen performances, now it’s time to see the fearless side of Anjum Fakih. It will be really exciting to see Anjum in a reality show like Khatron Ke Khiladi for the very first time. The news of Anjum entering the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has left her fans crazy.

As the actress morally belongs to an Islamic family, recently she visited the Mahim Dargah to seek blessings before she embarks on a journey of facing fears on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. She looks absolutely gorgeous while she visits the Mahim Dargah. Entering a show which will let her deal with her mental and physical abilities and make herself a strong person, she will definitely need the blessings of the Almighty. And taking such a great move before a good start will surely bring her success in the show. This move of Anjum is appreciated by the audience for her respect towards religion and culture.

Meanwhile, Anjum Fakih is busy with her preparations for the show. The fans are waiting to witness their favourite in the show. Stay tuned for more updates.

