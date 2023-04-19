Manoj Bajpayee has created a niche for himself in Bollywood with films like Satya, Gangs of Wasseypur, Pinjar and now the Family Man series. However, the actor’s initial phase of his career wasn’t smooth, and Manoj had to go through a lot of struggles. In one of the old interviews, he had shared that there was a long period of time when he was in anxiety. Keep scrolling to get the scoop!

Manoj is known for his acting skills, be it being a cop or a gangster, he knows how to get into the skin of a character. On the work front, the actor is currently seen in Gulmohar on Disney+ Hotstar.

In a 2019 interview with Reddit, talking about his struggle, Manoj Bajpayee had shared, “Like most, who come to Mumbai to make it big, I too had a long period of struggle, anxiety, disappointment and disillusion. It was routine then to give your photo to an assistant director, who would promptly throw it into a bin right in front of your eyes. In order to turn an insult into hope, I would choose to work on a character from a story appearing in the daily newspaper and perform for friends in the evening.

“This went on for a while and I would try to add some of my learnings from street theatre and NSD (National School of Drama, Delhi) into the roles I enacted. This kept me professionally alive and prepared when the first role came along,” the Special 26 actor Manoj Bajpayee added.

In the further excerpt from the same interview, Manoj mentioned, “It can be ruthless if you don’t have work or friends. The struggle time and times of disappointment are horrific and can break you. But when success hits you, the city engulfs you totally. Many a times, there’s no coming back. If the city has mercy on you, it spits you out and you are changed forever. You are free then to rule the world.”

