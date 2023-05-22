After a gap of a few days when the collections went into that 6-9 crores range, The Kerala Story was back to getting into that double-digit zone all over again, what with 10.60 crores* coming in. The film is facing competition from Fast X, though thankfully, this is happening in the third week when it has already collected huge already. As a matter of fact, it had successfully brushed aside competition from another Hollywood biggie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in the week of its release so it’s no mean feat that it’s not allowing Fast X to just run riot and managing to hold a very good position for itself in theatres.

This can well be seen from the fact that the numbers rose well right through the weekend and now all eyes are on how weekdays sustain for the film. In the first week, Monday was better than Friday and then in the second week, the drop was minimal. Now in the third week, the drop could be bigger due to Fast X playing alongside, though again, one can expect 4 crores more at least on Monday, which would be a good hold over 6.60 crores which had come on Friday.

A huge milestone now awaits The Kerala Story, which is sprinting well towards the 200 crores mark. Currently standing at 198 crores*, the feat would be accomplished today.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

