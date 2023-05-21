Those who have put their money into Fast X can rejoice. The film has not just taken a good start at the box office but also gained momentum with every passing day. After bringing in 25 crores in the first two days, the film is now peaking well in its extended weekend with 16 crores* more coming on Saturday. On Friday, the film’s collections stood at 13 crores* so this increment in numbers is a positive sign.

Now it has to be seen that where does the film land on Sunday. Had the film crossed 17 crores on Saturday then it was pretty much a given that the 20 crores mark would be hit on the next day. However, for now, it would be a wait-and-watch as the film will find itself in 16-18 crores range. Hollywood films typically don’t grow much on Sunday, and hence it would be a good result indeed if it collects in 19-20 crores range.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The overall collections are quite good for the Vin Diesel-led action affair, what with 41 crores* coming in the first three days. There is a big Sunday ahead which means the film will find itself comfortably around the 60 crores mark by the close of its extended weekend.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: John Wick: Chapter 4 Box Office Worldwide: Keanu Reeves Starrer Franchise Punches $1 Billion Club With More Numbers To Expect From Japan’s Release

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News