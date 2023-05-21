In the midst of all the big numbers that Fast X and The Kerala Story collecting between them, what with around 25 crores coming between them on Saturday, there is IB 71 too trying to make a place for itself. In its own little way it’s bringing in some numbers, which is not in line with the merits that it carries, but then is still better than getting into extinction really soon.

On Saturday, the film got into the 1 crore zone all over again, which means it’s still putting some sort of fight. On Friday, the film had seen a bit of an upwards trend with 0.72 crore coming so even though from the absolute value, the jump is not huge, it’s still at least some sort of increment from the relative growth perspective.

The collections of the Vidyut Jammwal starrer IB 71 have now reached 12.80 crores and will now certainly go past the 14 crores mark by the close of the weekend. From here, it would be a push towards 20 crores lifetime, but then with a relatively open week ahead, it could see a bit of a footfall coming in on a daily basis.

