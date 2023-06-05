Everything Henry Cavill touches at this point becomes a hot topic of discussion. The actor has been in the limelight for various reasons, and is mostly upsetting. While the most significant blow to his empire was the fact that he was shown the door by axing his future as Superman at DCU right after he announced his comeback as Clark Kent just before James Gunn and Peter Safran took boss chairs. Amid this, he gave another saddening update, and it was him quitting The Witcher. But did you know the two season he was in cost Netflix a budget equivalent to the most expensive movies ever made?

Well, The Witcher is a period fantasy drama based that starred Henry as Geralt Of Rivia. The show opened to rave reviews and the buzz around it got insane looking at how good Cavill looked in an IP other than Superman. The actor with his calibre proved that he can play varied parts effortlessly. But the show was indeed set on a massive scale and one can see that in the trailer itself.

Now as per the latest reports, the first two seasons of The Witcher cost Netflix a budget of over $300 Million, and it was almost four times higher than the budget for which the season 8 of Game Of Thrones was made. And the latter is known for being the most expensive TV show of all times, so you can compare. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per Forbes, via Fandom Wire, Netflix poured a sum of $318.7 Million in The Witcher to make it the show that it looks like today. This budget is for the first two seasons only, that starred Henry Cavill in the leading role. What is more surprising is the fact that it is almost four times higher than the budget for which the eighth season of Game Of Thrones was made. The reported budget of the Westeros saga finale was $90 Million, which doesn’t even come close to the cost of two seasons and not even one.

However, Henry Cavill’s time as Geralt Of Rivia has come to an end unfortunately and Liam Hemsworth is taking over the mantle. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more on this and everything else from the world of entertainment.

