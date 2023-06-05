Actress Chahat Vig shared about playing a Punjabi character without stereotyping her as a loud or over-emotional Punjabi woman in ‘Rafuchakkar’ starring Maniesh Paul.

Chahat, who was last seen in Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur’s ‘Gumraah’ is all set to make her web debut through web show Rafuchakkar. It also stars Aksha Pardasany, Sushant Singh, Trupti Khamkar, Priya Bapat which is set to drop on June 15 on JioCinema.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chahat said: “While I was thrilled to make my film debut, I believe Rafuchakkar offered me an important entry into the OTT space. I’m very excited about the potential this OTT space has to democratise the content produced by our industry, and to create shows that reflect the grounded, lived experience of real Indians.”

“Playing Preeti gave me the opportunity to play a character that was not larger than life, but one you may very well meet on the streets of Chandigarh or Amritsar. I’m very excited to immerse myself in similar, granular roles in the future.”

Chahat Vig will be seen playing a character named Preeti Gogia, originating from Chandigarh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioCinema (@officialjiocinema)

Speaking about how she prepped for the role, she said: “When getting ready for a role, I prefer to envision the wider existence of my character, going beyond the words written in the script.”

“This often entails exploring the emotional and psychological requirements of the character, understanding the factors that drive their reactions, delving into their relationships, and comprehending the intensity of their emotions towards others.”

Must Read: Gufi Paintal aka Mahabharat’s Shakuni Mama Passes Away At 79! Did You Know, He Was An Army Jawaan At Indo-China Border & Played Sita In Border Ramleela?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News