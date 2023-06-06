Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the loved sitcom on TV. For over a decade, the show entertained and spread happiness, even during the COVID-19 pandemic, but now the show is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Monika Bhadoriya once again spoke about the toxic work culture on the sitcom sets.

Recently, Monika revealed that the TMKOC staff had been delaying payment of her 4-5 lakh rupee debt for over a year. She wanted to speak to the media and express her displeasure, but she was forced to sign a bond that forbade her from doing so. The actress added that after calling her for settlement, Sohail Romani, the production head, shouted at her.

Monika Bhadoriya, who played the role of Bawri in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has now made some fresh allegations against the makers. Now talking to ETimes, she has revealed that her health was poorly affected after being forced to go weight loss program under an unrealistic deadline.

Monika Bhadoriya said, “I got a call from Sohil Ramani (the project head of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah), and he told me he needs to speak to me. I went to the office he was not there around that time, so someone else was there from the accounts department. Just imagine the level of freedom he has given the employees out there. The person said that Sohil has called me to discuss about my weight gain. He further said, “Look at you it seems you are pregnant, and they told me you aren’t married. I was shocked by then Sohil arrived, and he also asked me to lose weight. He told me you have to lose weight in 20 days. I straight away told him it is impossible to lose weight in such a short period. Sohil said if you don’t lose weight, we won’t call you for shoots. When I asked him then pay me money to hire professionals, he straight away refused, saying that it is not their lookout how I reduced weight.”

The actor from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah went on to describe the anguish she went through when she made the decision to lose weight on her own and was quite ill, “I tried to lose weight under the unrealistic deadline, but I fell sick. It took a toll on my Heath, and I suffered from vitamin deficiency. I fell severely ill and bahut halat kharab hogayi thi… I’d to take many injections Bahut to recover. I can’t tell you how painful was that injection phase. Every day I would take injections, and it was so painful that I asked the doctor to find an alternative to the injections. But he said my health was such in a bad state that medicine would not be helpful,” she said.

Monika Bhadoriya discussed how she forced herself to continue working since she did not want to leave the show. She said that she had suffered so much that she even fainted on the show multiple times and had to be admitted to a hospital later and undergo treatment.

She also revealed that whoever left TMKOC had to go through a lot of trauma and needed therapy to get out of it. Sohil speaks in such a rude manner, tumhara baap, tumhari maa, they don’t respect female actors… Every actor needs healing to come out of the negativity.”

