Jannat Zubair is one of the most talented and famous Gen Z actresses with a huge fan following. The diva started off as a child actor and soon became a colossal name in showbiz, and her reels often go viral on social media. Last night, Jannat was spotted in the city donning a beige-coloured strapless dress, looking gorgeous and telling paparazzi, “Ghar tak chor dijiye,” as they followed her to her car, and the actress is now getting trolled online for a bizarre reason. Scroll below to find out.

Jannat is one of the most followed Gen Z actors on social media, with over 46 million followers on Instagram. The actress often gives a sneak peek to the fans on the platform and is allegedly dating social media star, Faisal Shaikh.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now talking about her latest appearance in the city, Jannat Zubair was spotted along with a friend last night donning a pretty dress. It was a gorgeous ruched strapless dress, and as usual, Jannat looked stunning and accessorised it with silver jewellery and a Gucci bag.

She opted for her signature minimalistic glam and kept her hair open with a middle parting. Celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram and shared her video; scroll below to take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Jannat Zubair is a natural beauty!

Reacting to her video on social media, a user on Instagram trolled her for her outfit and wrote, “Kya aapka majhab aapko aise kapde pehene ki parvangi deta hai 🌚🌝”

Another user commented, “Jab niche girne e se bachane ke liye baar baar upar sarla rahi hai to aise kapde pehanna jaruri hai”

A third commented, “Jo dress samal nahi jata to pehente kew ho?? Bar bar upar sey tanna par raha hai”

A fourth commented, “Khudko Katrina kaif samaj rahi hai didi😂”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Jannat Zubair for her latest appearance in the city? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Varun Sood Is Now Dating Former Bigg Boss Contestant A Year After Break Up With Divya Agarwal? Netizens React To It, “Divya, Dard To Hota Hoga Na”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News