Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal were one of the most loved couples on TV. The two appeared on the TV reality shows Ace Of Space and Spiltsvilla. They began dating at that time but parted ways last year.

They informed the fans by sharing the news in their respective Instagram Stories. A few months later, in December, Divya got engaged to restaurateur Apurva Padgaonkar. Now it seems Varun is also moving on, as per netizen speculations.

Recently, Varun Sood took to his Instagram and dropped a romantic video with Nitibha Kaul. In the clip, the two were seen grooving to Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani song Tum Kya Mile. Now, their collab has left everyone wondering if he is dating Bigg Boss 10 contestant.

Even though Varun Sood did not mention anything in the caption, Nitibha Kaul took to the comment section and wrote, “Tum kya miley”, along with a red heart emoji.

As soon as the video was dropped on Instagram, netizens flocked to the comment section speculating about their alleged romance. One of the users wrote, “The crossover we didn’t know we needed!!” Another user shared, “The rumours were indeed true… Awesome.!!” “I hope this is true…not any promotion or anything,” a third comment read.

If this wasn’t enough, some even attacked Divya Agarwal in the comment section. A user commented, “@divyaagarwal_official Dard To Hota Hoga Na?? 😂” while another user wrote, “Divya will be jealous Varun get more beautiful girl than Her.” A third user commented, “Divya Agarwal left the chat.”

Meanwhile, Varun Sood shared a sweet message for his single fans on Valentine’s Day. He tweeted, “This is to all the singles – Dont be sad this Valentine’s Day. You guys rather be single than be with someone who isn’t healthy for you. Kush raho mere pyaare log.”

