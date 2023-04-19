Parents-to-be Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the most famous couples on Indian television. The actress is pregnant with their first child and shared the good news a while ago with their fans on Instagram. In his recent vlog on YouTube, Shoaib gave an update on their new house, which happens to be a 5-BHK flat, and the couple went tile shopping for the same while also giving more details on their new abode. Scroll below to watch the video.

Dipika and Shoaib are famous among their fans, especially on social media, with over 3 and 2 million followers on Instagram. Fans love their YouTube vlogs, and the Ajooni actor has over 3 million subscribers. They often document their lives for their fans and give a sneak peek into their personal and professional life through their vlogs.

Now talking about their new flat, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim gave an update on the renovation of their 5-BHK apartment. The couple already lived in a 3-BHK apartment and purchased a 2-BHK apartment on the same floor as their 3-BHK, so they’re now renovating it into a 5-BHK.

The couple gave the update through their YouTube vlog and went tile shopping for their new apartment, where they’ll be shifting soon. In fact, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim will celebrate Eid in their new apartment and share the good news with fans.

Take a look at their vlog below:

Congratulations to the couple!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shoaib Ibrahim is currently seen in ‘Ajooni‘, whereas Dipika Kakar is enjoying her pregnancy at home.

What are your thoughts on the couple’s 5-BHK apartment? Tell us in the space below.

