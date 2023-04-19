The Internet never misses a chance to hit hard at celebs. This time their target was Union Minister Smriti Irani who dropped a concerned comment on her Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi co-star Ronit Bose Roy’s Instagram post.

The actor, popularly known as Mihir Virani and Mr. Bajaj of television, posted a cryptic note on his Instagram hinting he was hurt by someone very close and whom he treated as his brother. His post read, “Bhai…bro, these words have completely lost their meaning. When someone calls me that I take the words seriously and then they do to me what I wouldn’t do to my enemy. It hurts but chalta hai (it is okay), it is their falling. Not mine.”

Reacting to this a concerned Smriti Irani asked, “Kya Hua?” And that was it. The Internet decided to catch Smiriti Irani then and there and ask some burning questions trolling her on Ronit Bose Roy’s troubled post. Scroll down to read more.

As soon as Smiriti reacted to her former co- star’s post, people asked her about gas and cylinder prices. Some even mentioned how the Udaan actor might be in trouble because of the price hikes.

“Cylinder aur petrol mehenga hua hai.” commented a user to The Union Cabinet Minister’s “Kya Hua” reply. Another user wrote, “Ji wo gas ka rate 1200 rs hone se pareshan hain.” Another user tried to slam the Minister for hike in gas and petroleum prices and said, “Jab gas 400 ka tha aur petrol 60 rs ka tab to aap nikal lete the cylinder sar pe uthake ab to 1200 ho gaya hai, isi liye ronit bhai pareshan he, aap chinta mat kijiye gas 2000 ka hoga tab bhi thik ho jayenge.”

However, breaking the conversation from politics, a user tried to calm down the comments section saying Ronit Bose Roy is upset by his comment. The user wrote, “arry kuch nai , Maine @ronitboseroy ko bola k “Bro har movie mai apne bete pe kathor kyu bante ho? Kabhi unko pyar bhi Kiya karo” to ye naraz ho gaye.”

However, ignoring all the comments, Ronit replied to Smriti Irani and wrote, “@smritiiraniofficial Not much. Just a wiser me.” Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly also replied to his post saying, “I totally feel u …Take it with a pinch of salt and move on …. Ekla Cholo re.”

You can see Ronit Bose Roy’s post here and have a look at the comments.

