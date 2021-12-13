The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15 will see host Salman Khan entering the house and giving an opportunity to inmates to connect with their family via video call. But he says nothing is easy here and there is a condition to this.

Now, there are two options in front of the non-VIP contestants, either they can give up the prize money or decline to talk to their family members and try to win the amount.

It is not an easy decision for Tejasswi Prakash, whose prize money is Rs 2 lakh or Karan Kundrra has to either connect with his parents and give up the prize money of Rs 2.5 lakh. Similarly, each member including Nishant Bhat, Umar Riaz, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty and Rajiv Adatia have to choose from the given options.

The latest Bigg Boss 15 promo shows housemates getting emotional and shedding tears as Salman Khan has given them a tough task. It is going to be interesting to see what each of them chooses – connecting with family or winning the prize money?

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fans are left in tears after watching the promo.

