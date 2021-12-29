Earlier this month, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa took to social media and announced in their own hatke way that they were expecting a baby. From taking the test and sharing the happy news with her hubby to jokingly asking the media to pay for her delivery, the comedienne is making sure to enjoy each and every moment of this beautiful journey.

Keeping the Christmas spirit alive, Bharti and Haarsh recently took to social media and shared an image dressed in red. But was it the pic that caught our attention? No! It was the mommy-to-be’s caption asking her fans and followers to guess what’s in the oven.

Bharti Singh took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with hubby Haarsh Limbachiyaa flaunting her baby bump.

With a heart over the bump, the comedienne captioned her post, “Santa aaega ya santi? aapko kya lagta hai jaldi comments maie batao.”

Many fans and colleagues of Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa took to the comments and shared what they feel the gender of the baby is. Arti Singh simply replied “Santi” along with a red heart while Karanvir Bohra commented, “Mujhe Santi chahiye.” Shweta Pandit believes the couple are expecting a mini Haarsh and wrote, “Looking at your face i feel boy. Now lets see.” Vindu Dara Singh also shared his thoughts and wrote, “Khushiya pakka hai as this house is going to always be full of laughter and blessings !!!”

A fan commenting what they think of the kid’s gender wrote, “Santa aye ya santi bus jo bhi aaye aapke jaise cute or nautnki rahe.” Some other fan comments read, “Both twins (fingers crossed),” “Santi ayegi apki tarha bilkul,” “Congratulations both of you…sir apko aur mem ko santi hi to chahiye thi Bhagwan jarur apko santi hi dega” and more.

Talking about the picture shared on social media with the hatke caption, Bharti Singh donned a red one-piece with a contrasting graphic jacket. She completed her look with a Santa hat, wedding ring, and earrings. Haarsh Limbachiyaa looked stylish in a red t-shirt, white graphic hoodie, and jeans.

What do you think Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa will have – a Santa ya santi (boy or girl)? Let us know in the comments.

