Bigg Boss 15 is inching towards its finale and fans have already started speculating the winner of the reality show. Recently a report claimed that Rohit Shetty is rooting for Tejasswi Prakash to win the show, turns out the news has been fabricated and the Sooryavanshi director never supported anyone in the BB house.

For the unversed, the Swaragini star participated in Shetty’s stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where the actress shared a great bond with the filmmaker. The director even used to make fun of her.

As per earlier reports by Tellychakkar, the news portal had claimed Rohit Shetty wants Bigg Boss 15 contestant Tejasswi Prakash to win the reality show as she’s one of the strong and entertaining contestants. However, the filmmakers’ team has now sent out a statement denying such a comment for the television star.

The statement read, “There have been a few stories doing the rounds about Rohit Shetty supporting a contestant on Bigg Boss 15, which are absolutely untrue. Rohit has never picked any favourites on the show. He has been busy shooting his film due to which he has not even followed this season. Request you to please reach out to us for any queries related to Rohit Shetty,” reported Bollywood Life.

Well, the statement is a big shock for everyone including Teja’s fans as they were super happy thinking she has the biggest support outside the house. Wonder how the Pehredaar Piya Ki actress will react to the news when she comes out of the house.

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant became the latest contestant to get evicted from the house after the audience gave her less score in the last task of the season. Post her eviction, Bigg Boss 15 finally found its top 6 contestants, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and Rashami Desai.

