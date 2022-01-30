Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed surely knows how to make heads turn. Urfi, who has now become one of the most controversial Television celebrities, never misses a chance to grab everyone’s attention with her weird and bizarre outfit. But this time Urfi is not in news for her weird range of outfits, but for something unusual.

A video of the BB OTT fame has been doing the rounds of social media and it sees Urfi in a different avatar. Before you think of anything else, let us tell you that Urfi was captured crying in a public space. Yes, you heard that right! The former Bigg Boss OTT contestant was snapped with a mystery man, who seemed to be my Urfi’s side.

In the viral clip, Urfi Javed is seen wearing an ice-blue sweatshirt dress and has her hair tied in a high ponytail. The reality star is seen crying her heart out while looking into her phone. The mystery guy is seen wearing a black t-shirt paired with black denim and a cap. While it’s difficult to hear what the two are talking about, their actions are speaking louder than words.

Soon after the video of Urfi Javed made its way to social media, netizens were divided into two. One section showed their sympathy and asked paps to give her privacy, others called it ‘nautanki’.

Commenting on the video a user wrote, “pagl nautanki phir b acting khrab hi krhi hai duck lag rhi hai pagli itni badi nose ko or high light ki red kr ke.” While another said, “U should not have recorded her like this atleast give her some privacy.” A few netizens also called her, “Over acting ki dukan’ and others called her ‘faker than my ex.’ Read on a few more comments below:

Video Credit: viralbhayani

