Before entering the Bigg Boss 15 house, reality show’s finalist Karan Kundrra had made several headlines owning his personal life. Months before his entry, around in April, Karan grabbed the headlines when he broke with his longtime girlfriend Anusha Dandekar. The duo would often take social media by storm whenever they used to share their mushy pictures. Anusha and Karan dated for almost three years and they often dedicated lovey-dovey posts to each other. However, their break-up came as shock to their fans. While the real reason behind it is still unknown, Anusha had once accused Karan of infidelity.

As fans continue to cherish their old photos and memories, let’s throwback to the time when Anusha Dandekar had spilled the beans on their wedding plans when a fan had asked her the same. The VJ often used to conduct AMA on her Instagram. During one such session, a fan had asked, ‘When are you two getting married,” replying to which she had called them ‘cute”

Replying to it, Anusha had said, “And for the question that flooded my Insta liVe… You all are so cute and asked in soooo many different ways! And the answer to the question is… When the next chapter is written, I’ll ask you to turn the page, just like in any fairy tale Love yoooou, Thank you for many many fun questions! I think I abandoned my twitter, coz I asked to this at the same time on both! Oops! Hugs and kisses and cuddles! Spread love! Night night xoxo THE END…hehe.”

Karan Kundrra had opened up about his past relationships during his stay inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. KK was once seen telling Shamita Shetty, “If we had fought over it, we may have been able to sort things out, she tried but I kept moving away from her. I think I love imperfections. Had we understood each other, things would have changed. Had I sorted my own issues and not let them affect the relationship), things would have been different.”

Well, all we can say is, let bygones be bygones!

