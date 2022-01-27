One of Bollywood’s talented and versatile actresses, Ameesha Patel is famously known for roles in big-time hits like Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, Race 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Through her promising acting skills, she has climbed her way to the top. Apart from her acting career, she also at times make headlines for her past feud with actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. Recently, the Gadar actress opened up about the rumoured tiff that happened years back.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the actress made her Bollywood entry through her debut film Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai back in the year 2000. The movie was directed by Rakesh Roshan and also marked the debut of his son, Hrithik Roshan in the movie.

Advertisement

Well, it is said that Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai was actually supposed to go to Kareena Kapoor Khan. However, when things didn’t work out, the makers of the film roped in Ameesha Patel as the lead actress. Since then rumours claim that this move by the makers started a long term tiff between Bebo and Ameesha. The rumour of feud between both the actors had started back in 2000. It is said that Kareena Kapoor had commented on Ameesha’s performance in the Rakesh Roshan directorial and had called her a bad actor.

The Race actress has now finally opened up on her rumoured feud with Kareena Kapoor Khan. While having a word with Pinkvilla, Ameesha Patel confessed that “I have no enemies. In fact, when Kareena looks stunning in some song or some film and delivers a great performance, I actually tell my closest friends that ‘wow, she has done a brilliant job.’ I think she is a tremendously beautiful woman, an amazing actress and I have nothing against her.”

During the interview, when asked about how she responded to the media in the past over the rumours feud with Kareena. Replying to this, Ameesha confessed saying, “I said I have no comments. I will only have positive things to say about her because I don’t know her enough to talk ill. All I know of her is her work and I think it’s great. She has certain opinions about me? It’s fine, let her be entitled to them and I don’t even know whether she said it or the media escalated it.”

Meanwhile, Ameesha Patel was last seen in the 2018 release, Bhaiaji Superhit.

For more updates stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa Delete Mirror Photo From Instagram After Bewildered Netizens Began To Troll, “Kitna Ganda Dimag Hai Mera”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube