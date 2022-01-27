When we say King Khan of Bollywood, the only name that clicks our mind is Shah Rukh Khan. The 56-year-old actor, who began his acting career by starring in serials for the TV industry, now rules millions of hearts all around the world, after paving his way through the Bollywood industry. Well, not only just his fans, due to his success, SRK is also quite known amongst many Hollywood fans.

The Devdas actor is also pretty famous for interacting with many Hollywood celebrities. One of them was the pop sensation Lady Gaga. Back in 2011 when Gaga visited India, she did a special interview with SRK. Now, one would of course think that the interview would be a delight to the eyes. However, today we bring you a throwback clip from the interview between the two stars, and it will surely make you cringe hard.

So, in the clip from Shah Rukh Khan and Lady Gaga’s 2011 interview, Shah Rukh being his usually chirpy self, was seen teasing Gaga over a topic on shopping. The actor then went on to gift the pop idol his watch. However, SRK ended up taking it way over the top while pursuing Lady Gaga to take his watch, which made the whole moment – Cringe-worthy.

In the clip of the interview, During his conversation with the singer, Shah Rukh Khan mockingly said, “Because you feel when you were out for shopping you did not have enough money to buy things, I am going to give you my watch..” When the actor started removing his watch, Lady Gaga was seen immediately refusing to take his watch as she repeatedly said, “No No No, you are not going to give me..” However, the Om Shanti Om actor interrupted her and said, “I am giving you my watch,” the Shallow singer then immediately stated, “no I don’t want your watch.”

As Gaga continued to deny Shah Rukh’s offer, the actor was seen getting too close to the pop singer by crawling on the couch, as he further said, “Please please please, No it’s not an expensive watch..No please.” While the actor was continuing to make the singer take the watch we could hear her say, “Get away, I don’t want it,” to which SRK replied by saying, “This is from my film actually.” Hearing that, Lady Gaga asked king Khan to give the watch to one of his fans in the audience. With the defeat, the actor said, “No you give it to a fan, so I give it to you, you give it to a fan. Bless you.” We then see the singer agreeing to the terms and taking the watch to pass it on to a fan.

Yikes, Gaga is clearly uncomfortable there! What do you think?

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Lady Gaga was recently seen in her latest release, House Of Gucci. Whereas, Shah Rukh Khan is presently gearing up for his upcoming film Pathan. The film will also star, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham

