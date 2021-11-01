Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial Devdas was released 19 years ago. The film is based on the 1917 novel of the same name by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay. Shah Rukh Khan played the titular role but did you know he wasn’t the first choice for the role in the film? Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

It is worth pointing out that SRK did a phenomenal performance in SLB’s film. The superstar even bagged the best Filmfare award for his performance in this film. That even turned into a controversy when Ajay Devgn won a National Award for his performance in The Legend of Bhagat Singh.

Advertisement

Interestingly, it was not Shah Rukh Khan but Salman Khan who was keen to play the role in Devdas. However, Sanjay Leela Bhansali stuck to his guns and casted SRK for the role as he felt only King Khan can play this role better than anyone.

After this incident, Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali turned foe for many years till they didn’t work together in Saawariya which was released in 2007. It is also worth pointing out Salman and Aishwarya Rai’s alleged affair was high at that time.

Rumours of their affair began on the sets of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. However, after Devdas, things turned out ugly for the former couple. The result came into an ugly breakup and it was widely covered by the media.

Now Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to release his film Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt in the lead. The biographical crime drama film will be released on January 6, 2022. Whereas, Salman Khan’s film Tiger 3 is expected to release next year. He will also be seen in Mahesh Manjrekar’s film Antim: The Final Truth.

Must Read: Pathan Teaser On Its Way As Shah Rukh Khan To Make A Huge Announcement On His Birthday? Here’s What We Think!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube