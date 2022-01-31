Bigg Boss 15 finally witnessed its grand finale last night. While Karan Kundrra turned the 2nd runner up and Pratik Sehajpal was titled the first-runner up, Tejasswi Prakash lifted the winner trophy. There have been mixed responses on the victory even by celebs like Gauahar Khan, Munmun Dutta amongst others. But did Shilpa Shetty hint at the makers being biased? Scroll below for details!

As most know, Shilpa graced the Bigg Boss sets last night to support her sister Shamita Shetty. While the actress did not face the cameras on the finale stage, she seemed to have come to pick her sister up. Unfortunately, despite her third try at BB, Shamita was placed 4th in the race.

Tejasswi Prakash had multiple reasons to celebrate last night. The actress bagged Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6 and the first look was revealed last night during Bigg Boss 15 grand finale. However, it seems Shilpa Shetty was not happy with the news and took an indirect dig at Colors over the same.

Shilpa Shetty was mobbed by the media when she was entering Bigg Boss 15 sets. She spoke to the media about sister Shamita Shetty and several other topics. When asked about Tejasswi Prakash bagging Naagin 6, the actress responded, “Ye janta hai, ye sab jaanti hai”

Was Shilpa indirectly hinting at Bigg Boss 15 makers taking a biased decision? Take a look at the video below:

Meanwhile, many other celebrities have been unhappy with Tejasswi Prakash winning Bigg Boss 15 title. Munmun Dutta, Gauahar Khan amongst others tweeted how Pratik Sehajpal is the winner for them!

