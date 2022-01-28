In just a few days we’ll get the winner of Bigg Boss 15. After Rakhi Sawant’s shocking eviction in the last night’s episode, the show got its top 6 contestants- Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and Rashami Desai. Among all the contestants, Pratik has created a lot of buzz due to his adamant behaviour which is also loved by his fans. Before BB the actor/model was part of Ace of Space where he shocked everyone after he made some shocking revelations about his past.

Advertisement

The television reality show airs on MTV India and it was hosted by Vikas Gupta. Former BB contestants like Divya Agarwal, Miesha Iyer, Luv Tyagi have also participated in the show.

Advertisement

Back in 2018, when Mahie Gill and Arunoday Singh appeared on Ace of Space to promote their AltBalaji web series, Apaharan, the two actors divided the contestants of the show into two teams. They played Never have I ever. During the task, contestants had some hilarious answers while some were startling. Similarly, Bigg Boss 15 contestant Pratik Sehajpal stunned everyone when he opened up about kissing a man.

While playing the task in Ace of Space, Pratik Sehajpal starts the game by saying, “Never have I ever kissed a man on the lips,” to this Chetna Pandey replies, “You haven’t,” but the model later shares that he has kissed a man while playing truth and dare. Moving forward, the female contestant talked about her lesbian encounter while Pratik shared details about making love with his partner in a construction site, and later he allegedly told that he was also indulged in a BDSM.

For making such a statement the actor grabbed headlines and right before entering Bigg Boss OTT house, he reacted to the BDSM comment and told Desimartini, “Aisa kuch bhi nahi hai. Main toh haath jod raha hoon please aise headlines mat chhapa karo. Pure media me badnami kar k rakkhi huyi hai, mujhe toh pata nahi Rakhi Sawant se upar dikha diya tum logon ne.”

Pratik Sehajpal further added, “Maine abhi tak zindagi me kuch nahi kiya hai. Jab karunga, tab camera on karke karunga. Chinta mat karo.”

Must Read: Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash Once Got Offended Upon Being Called ‘Aunty’; Shamita Shetty Fans Resurface Old Video – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube