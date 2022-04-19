Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 featuring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar is currently one of the most popular daily soaps. However, even though the show has faced backlash for a certain storyline, but the die-hard fans of the show still love seeing the chemistry between Ram and Priya. If you’re also a fan of Ekta Kapoor’s show, then you’ll be quite surprised to know the per-episode earnings of the actors.

Season 1 of the show which ran between, 2011 to 2014 featured, Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor in the lead. Reportedly the original show was based on the Gujarati play Patrani by Imtiaz Patel. Meanwhile, the title was derived from a song composed by RD Burman from the film Balika Badhu.

As per the latest storyline, Ram (Nakuul Mehta) and Priya (Disha Parmar) are getting close to each other and seeing this even are fans are adoring their chemistry. As Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has a humongous fan base, today we will let you know about the per-episode salaries of the actors. Scroll down below to know more.

Nakuul Mehta

Nakuul gets so much love for his angry young man avatar in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The actor looks like he was meant to play Ram Kapoor and as per Bollywood Life, the Ishqbaaaz star charges Rs 90,000 per episode.

Disha Parmar

Her character Priya gets love for her simplicity but at the same time, she’s also winning hearts for giving a perfect response whenever she faces a difficult situation. For playing a mushy and sweet character, Disha earns Rs 80,000 per episode.

Kanupriya Pandit

The actress who plays Priya’s mother Meera in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is a well-known artist known for her work in TV, films and theatre. As per reports, the talented star charges Rs 40,000.

Shubhaavi Choksey

The actress plays the role of Ram’s stepmother Nandini Kapoor and she’s known for her versatile acting skills. Although her character is one of the most hated but the actress knows how to impress the audience. For the show, the actress receives Rs 50,000 per episode.

Anjum Fakih

In the show, Anjum plays the character of Maitri Priya’s younger sister. The actress is a multitalented star as she’s also working in Kundali Bhagya. Although her character appears in some episodes, the actress charges, Rs 30,000 per episode.

Ajay Nagrath

The actor is one of the most integral parts of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, as he plays Nakuul Mehta’s best friend, Adi. Even fans love seeing him in the show and for his appearance, the actor charges Rs 25,000 per episode.

