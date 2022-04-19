Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa – led ‘The Khatra Khatra Show’ on Voot has revolutionized reality shows in India with a brand-new format. This one-of-its-kind interactive comedy game show, boasting of Farah Khan as the Friday Special Host, has raised the bar of entertainment to a new level with gales of laughter and non-stop masti.

Bharti, Haarsh and Farah put fan-favourite Indian celebrities on the spot by making them participate in a bunch of quirky pranks, dares, tasks, and games to tickle the viewers’ funny bone.

In one of the recent episodes of ‘The Khatra Khatra Show’, trouble ensued for Farah Khan during a fun game segment called the ‘Tapli Challenge’. In this segment, a participant is made to wear a helmet and rightly guess the name of the person hitting them from behind. When they guess the name right, that person will then take a seat and continue the game thereon.

However, when Divya Agarwal correctly guessed Farah Khan’s name, Pratik Sehajpal volunteered to take the game forward on behalf of Farah. Owing to his sweet gesture, an impressed Farah Khan quipped, “Pratik tera role pakka meri next film mein”.

Catch a power-packed dose of comedy only on ‘The Khatra Khatra Show’, streaming now on Voot Select!

Kripya Humein Seriously Na Lein aur dekhiye ‘The Khatra Khatra Show’, from Monday to Friday, at 7:00 pm on Voot and 11:00 pm on Colors.

