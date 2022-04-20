Kangana Ranaut hosted Lock Upp is grabbing all the eye balls with its never-ending fights and heated arguments among the contestants. The latest ones to get back to locking horns are Karanvir Bohra and Saisha Shinde. Scroll below for details.

Advertisement

Karanvir made fun of transwoman Saisha for her breast implants and she got offended and later both get into a heated argument.

Advertisement

Karanvir Bohra was doing a mime act in the yard area, while doing the act he inserted two oranges inside his clothes. Saisha Shinde got to know about this fact and she found this very offensive as she thought he was mocking her about her breast implants. That is when the fight intensified in the Lock Upp house.

They got into an argument, Karanvir Bohra defended himself, in the meantime Payal Rohtagi intervened and said stop playing woman card. Saisha Shinde said: “You cannot make your career in front of me in 14 years. You are nothing in front of me.”

Later, Payal Rohatgi and Saisha Shinde had an ugly fight in the Lock Upp episode.

Must Read: Himanshi Khurana Calls Trolls ‘Brainless’, Shares A Lengthy Note Asking Media To “Stop Digging Out Old Matters”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube